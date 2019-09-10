“In 2015 or 2016 I felt like I was suddenly receiving female empowering stories as their own genre.I found very strange for 51% of the population to suddenly have a “genre” tied to it. Of course I think we need empowered stories and we crave them, and we certainly like seeing ourselves represented on screen, whatever that may be, but I find it all condescending, as if we can't make mistakes, or we can't have drive and ambition unless it's wrapped up in revenge or something. When I would receive these scripts, I would think to myself, Well, these aren't female characters. You clearly just took a script about men crossed off some names. I can enjoy those movies, but this is a movie where they have to be women, and we don't have to manufacture anything because this is what they do [and] these are the micro-aggressions to aggressions that they face.”

