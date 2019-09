We’re so used to the stereotypical meddling mother on screen, though, that it’s a welcome change to see the story told from Marnie’s point of view — to understand why she dotes on Lori, the one remaining member of her nuclear family. “I wanted to change [the perception] of what it means to be a meddler. It’s such a negative word, and it seems like it’s only reserved for moms and some dads. We want to have more meddler pride — like Meddler’s Day; that’s what it should be called [instead of Mother’s Day]," Scafaria says. "It really is such a thankless job. I hoped that [the movie] was a positive enough portrait of a meddling mom that moms could see it and say, ‘I do it because I care.’ And that daughters and sons can watch it with them. You may be cringing in certain moments, but on the whole, it’s a way to show what’s happening when you’re not calling your mom back, and how a lot of it comes from loneliness, and just caring about you and being worried about your well-being."Sarandon, my mother, and Scafaria all foresee a shift in how pop culture will portray meddling mothers in the future, though, to reflect how parenting is changing in real life. “I think it’s become helicopter parenting… People are having fewer kids and have more time and money,” Sarandon points out. “I notice as a grandmother, it’s really easy for me to have the perspective of having been through it. Where my daughter might think something is a major thing, I’m like, ‘Eh, that’ll work itself out.’”“I have seen an intensifying of helicopter parenting with some younger parents, but I cannot predict how the majority of millennials will behave in terms of meddling in the lives of their children once those children are mature," my mom notes. "It will be interesting to see if millennials’ children will be able to be truly psychologically independent."“I would say the internet is our biggest meddler in pop culture,” Scafaria says. “We’re all sort of meddling in each other’s lives on Twitter in a way. We’ve certainly opened the doors for meddling with our lack of privacy.”This move from meddling to helicopter parenting and oversharing via the internet has already started to emerge on shows like Crowded, Mom, and The Middle. These series rely on the central conceit that many millennials, who were subjected to helicopter parenting, are moving back in with their parents (or never left the nest), even earning them the nickname “the boomerang generation.” The tension in many of these shows stems from the fact that the parents think they're done raising their children and are ready to spend their golden years alone, but the kids are back for round two of coddling. They seem to relish and even welcome the idea of having their parents be just a FaceTime, email, or text message away — even when they’re under the same roof. They wonder why their parents aren't following them on Twitter or Instagram, laughing at their latest tweet or liking their photos.The tides are turning in TV shows and movies, it seems. The meddlers have now become the meddlees. And where do millennial children learn how to meddle? Not just from the overly loving parents and grandparents in their own lives, but from the overbearing (yet well-meaning) characters we watched doing it on screen throughout our formative years. My grandma would have fit right in with the bunch. After all, according to my mom, “She always knew best, in her opinion.” I mean, she was right about my bangs.