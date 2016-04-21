When I learned that a movie called The Meddler is coming out April 22, I knew I had to take my mother to see it. She’s not a meddler, although she does offer loving advice and support when I ask for it. Also, since we attended an advance screening of the movie, she’s taken to changing the subject line of the MyHabit deals she frequently forwards to "One example of meddling?," and concluding her email reminders to leave work early this Friday to get home in time for the first Passover seder with her new signature, “The Meddler.” Nevertheless, her mother, who passed away in February, was what my mom calls a “full-fledged meddler.”



She was the sort of meddling mother and grandmother you see pictured all the time in TV and movies, offering up constructive criticism that wasn’t always something you wanted to hear. Just a few classic examples: suggesting I seek other employment due to a lack of eligible men at every single company I’ve ever worked for, always telling my mother when her curly hair looked flat, and wondering how growing out the bangs I got in 2005 was still going on in 2012. (Despite the fact that said bangs grew out by 2006, as hair does.)



The meddling mother character is one we see often in pop culture, and the basis for most of her humor stems from the fact that she’s not self-aware when it comes to her intrusiveness. She’s obviously inspired by real-life examples. Take my grandmother, for instance. “My mother never considered what she did meddling. She always felt that she was doing what was best for me, even if I didn’t realize it at the time,” my mom says. “She considered telling me how to carry out every aspect of my life of which she was aware to be part of her job description. She had come from Europe as a Holocaust survivor, having lost her parents at 16. She was very sensitive to being parentless, and considered being very involved in her children’s lives as a gift she could give us that she had lost herself.”



Someone like my grandmother could easily pop up as a character on a TV show. She would demonstrate her extreme love for her children in the form of constant over-involvement in their lives, butting in at inopportune moments, and offering her two cents where they’re never really wanted. We probably wouldn’t get the Holocaust backstory, because the meddling mother character is usually rather one-note and only serves as comic relief. Perhaps the most classic example of a meddling mom is Marie Barone (Doris Roberts, who just passed away this week) on Everybody Loves Raymond. She bursts into her son’s house at all hours of the day or night, offering guidance, bearing food, and often insulting Debra (Patricia Heaton), her daughter-in-law.



Seeing this character on screen shines a light on the meddling mothers in our own lives. Does it make us more cognizant of moms who care just a little too much? Does it make mothers more sensitive to their own meddling ways? “Yes, I think I immediately notice when a mother is too meddlesome on screen, and I feel uncomfortable because it holds a mirror up to me, in a way,” my mother says.