Sure, many are rooting for that award to go to Glenn Close , who's been acting for 45 years and received six previous Academy Award nominations but has yet to take home that gleaming statuette. But one of the many joys of the awards ceremony is seeing first-time actors take the stage, or at least shine from the audience in such lauded company. Whether they're bright-eyed kids like Quvenzhane Wallis or adults who took an unexpected career pivot, these newbies are such fun to watch all through awards season. For one thing, those of us at home can picture ourselves in their shoes, thrust unexpectedly into all that glamour. For another, their performances often lend something fresh and exciting to movies that we couldn't have seen from more polished vets. Plus, given the underrepresentation of indigenous people on the screen, Aparicio's nomination also represents the promise of a future in which talent like hers won't go unnoticed.