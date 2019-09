There's Never Been A Better Time To Be A Glenn Close Stan

Joan Castleman, the protagonist of The Wife , spent her life overshadowed by a household name. Her husband, Joe, is an acclaimed writer who's just won a Nobel Prize. Joan, who gave up her own writing career long ago, has devoted herself to supporting her husband’s pursuits. She calls herself a “kingmaker.” But as she accompanies Joe to Sweden for the glitzy ceremony, Joan’s public-facing status as a glorified servant begins to grate on her. So, when she’s offered a tantalizing chance to be recognized for what she’s really done for Joe, Joan is tempted to take it.