Inside Lady Gaga's Emotional Rollercoaster Of A Weekend

Lady Gaga's life has become almost as dramatic as that of the singer she plays in A Star Is Born. The artist has nabbed several nominations for her work as Ally in the Bradley Cooper-directed hit, and this weekend at the Critics Choice Awards had a rare shared win for Best Actress with Glenn Close, who also scooped up a Golden Globe for her work in The Wife.
"I’m so very happy that you won this this evening," Gaga told Close as they hugged on stage. "This is a tremendous honor." The "Shallow" singer was in tears by the end of their acceptance speech — but this wouldn't be the first time Gaga shed tears that night. Shortly after her win, she posted a note on Twitter and Instagram announcing that she had to leave the awards early to say goodbye to her dying horse, Arabella.
Advertisement
“I am so honored and blessed to have won both Best Song and Best Actress alongside Glenn Close this evening,” the post reads. "My heart is exploding with pride. But it saddens me to say that just after the show I learned that my dear angel of a horse, Arabella, is dying. I am rushing to her now to say goodbye. Her name means ‘yield to prayer’. She is and was a beautiful horse.”
Lady Gaga went on to say that her and Arabella's "souls and spirits were one" as they did activities like "long hikes together" and "galloping through the canyons."
"She will forever be a part of me," the post concluded."I am so very sad. But I wish for your pain to end, and the gates of heaven to open for you. I love you."
She ended a post with a reference to her song "Joanne," citing the lyric, "Girl, where do you think you’re goin’?"
She took to Instagram to post some of these memories with Arabella.
The song "Shallow" is up for a Grammy, and it's likely Gaga will be nominated for an Oscar. She may be suffering a loss right now, but she has many gains to look forward to.
Advertisement