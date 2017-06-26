What Tyler doesn't tell Ali is that he spent the weekend hooking up with Holly, who drags him from the party to a club, shoves her tongue in his mouth, and then brings him back to her secluded glass mansion for deep conversations and sex. Yet, despite the fact that Holly and Tyler shared intimate details of one another's lives in addition to hooking up, it's obvious that Holly is so not girlfriend material. We know this because Tyler wakes up in the middle of the night — clearly post-coital — and decides he's heading home to make up with his girlfriend. He thanks Holly, as though having sex with her was some kind of weird service — exactly the kind of thing he needed before he could go back to his "real" girlfriend.