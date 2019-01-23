There's Never Been A Better Time To Be A Glenn Close Stan

If the Academy Awards are a party for Close, then Close’s entire IMDb page — full of challenging, uncompromising women – is a party for us. She’s played the fashionable and unhinged Cruella de Vil, responsible for a line Joan Castleman would identify with: “We lose more women to marriage than war, famine, and disease.” As Patty Hewes on the show Damages, she scattered zingers of unbearable cruelty for seven seasons. She was a male pirate in Hook, a commander in Guardians of the Galaxy, and a Stepford Wife long before The Wife.