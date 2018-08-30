In a time when women are out and proud feminists and sit comfortably with the transgressions of men in their lives, The Wife is arguably even more important to watch on big screens. “Well we are in the #MeToo movement, aren’t we?” Close said, “And I think this movie actually embodies a lot of those issues just by the fact that it took 14 years for a movie called The Wife, written by a woman novelist and a woman screenwriter, to be made. That is one reason why I am so thrilled that people are reacting so positively to it.”