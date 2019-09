In The Cut’s story, Wu’s real life inspiration, Roselyn “Rosie” Keo , claimed that Barbash was a seasoned stripper, and wasn’t necessarily aging out of being one, but clearly saw the value of not stripping but instead organizing a way to lure men into the clubs where she worked and then max out their credit cards. As Rosie alleged, “everyone wanted to work with Samantha, because she had a lot of clients and she knew how to work well.” Keo claimed Barbash referred to what she did as “marketing,” since it was bringing the clubs money, too. Oh, also to note: The operation reportedly included drugging the men they brought in with MDMA and Ketamine to get them to loosen up and forget their experiences, so when they would eventually look at their ridiculously large credit card bills they couldn’t remember exactly what had happened.