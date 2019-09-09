Scafaria credited the fast and furious shoot — they shot the movie in under a month — to helping develop that bond. "We had 29 days to shoot, so I think we all just had to get as close as possible in order to pull it off," she said. "I like to think of myself as the mom and that they’re all like sisters." She added that the cast texts all the time but there isn’t a Hustlers group chat ("we wouldn’t be able to handle it!"). Group chat or not, the cast’s closeness was on full display at the film’s TIFF red carpet with lots of hugs exchanged and cast members speaking to J.Lo’s "mama bear" energy on set.