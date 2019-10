What Hustlers’ Ketamine-MDMA Drug Cocktail Would Really Do

In one of Hustlers ’ funniest scenes , Destiny ( Constance Wu ) and Ramona ( Jennifer Lopez ) cook up a drug concoction in Destiny’s kitchen — and then test it. Of course, they end up lying flat on the floor next to each other, unbelievably high. After they perfect this mix — 40% ketamine and 60% MDMA — they take the powder out on the town where they shake it into wealthy men’s drinks. Under the influence, these men willingly run up their credit cards, share their social security numbers, and don't remember much the next day. Though there are a few mis-steps, the plan works pretty much perfectly — at first. But would a MDMA-ketamine combo really work like this?