The Truth About MDMA & Mental Health

“Clinical MDMA has as much to do with ecstasy as going to a surgeon to have your appendix out in a clean hospital theatre has to do with lying on a kitchen table and cutting it out yourself with a pair of rusty scissors,” he tells me.Dr Sessa explains that the chemical differences between the clinical substance MDMA and party drug ecstasy (which contains MDMA) are only a small part of the misconceptions about the experimental treatment.“Clinical MDMA is prescribed by a doctor in a medical setting with a nurse and a psychotherapist present throughout,” he says. “They're doing it as a part of psychotherapy with specific goals and then, crucially, they're followed up for weeks and months afterwards.”Patients aren’t given doses of MDMA to take home and they have a limited number of MDMA-assisted therapy sessions, alongside regular talking therapy. As part of his training to administer MDMA therapy, Dr Sessa underwent the treatment himself.“One lies down in a bed with headphones on and an eye mask on, motionless, in silence for many hours,” he recalls. “It's very much about using the medicine to go inside and to be with one's thoughts.”Dr Sessa likens MDMA to a pharmacological “life jacket” that fosters empathy and allows people to visit memories of abuse and trauma that they have been avoiding, in some cases, for their entire lives.“I speak to many people with PTSD and the amount of suffering is huge,” says London-based psychiatrist Dr Alberto Pertusa. “The level of impairment and distress is immense and the suicide rates are very high.”Dr Pertusa points out that before MDMA was criminalised in the U.S. in 1985 , it was already being used in a therapeutic context. Researchers estimate that around 500,000 doses of MDMA were administered before the ban, treating everything from trauma to marital issues.Dr Pertusa’s reservation about the treatment is that patients may attempt to self-medicate. Used irresponsibly, ecstasy can be harmful and even fatal – last year, 57 ecstasy-related deaths were recorded by the Office for National Statistics.