In Honor Of J.Lo's 50th Birthday: A Look Back At Her Triple-Threat Empire

Jennifer Lopez wears many hats. Dancer, singer, queen of the rom-com, TV talent competition judge, beauty icon, mom of twins, bae to A-Rod, wellness influencer. The list goes on. And today, on Jenny from the Block's 50th birthday, her career is showing no signs of slowing down. According to Forbes, J.Lo has earned $43 million so far this year alone. And below, we're breaking down the Bronx superstar's prolific career and the big bucks she has deservedly raked in along the way.
Jennifer Lopez got her start as a dancer on In Living Color in 1991, before going on to work as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson — which she quickly parlayed into an acting career. For her starring breakout role in 1997's Selena, she reportedly earned $1 million, after which she became the highest-paid Latina actress in Hollywood history with her role in Out of Sight. The dozens of films she has starred in, from The Wedding Planner to The Back-up Plan to last year's Second Act, have altogether reportedly grossed nearly $3 billion.
Her music career lifted off simultaneously alongside her acting career with the release of her first album in 1999, On the 6, which went platinum within weeks of its debut. Her second album, J.Lo, hit number one on the pop charts, and she has since released six more studio albums. By 2018, she had sold 80 million records worldwide and 40 million albums. She is also the first woman to have both a number-one album and film — J.Lo and The Wedding Planner — in the same week.
And her tours are a whole other story. In total, she has reportedly earned approximately $80 million for her five tours over the past two decades. For her Dance Again World Tour in 2012, she reportedly earned over $50 million. And in 2018, she finished her 120-performance Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater, which grossed over $100 million in two years.
Lopez is no stranger to the small screen either, having served as a judge on American Idol for five seasons. For her first season, she earned $12 million, and her salary grew to $20 million for her second. And now she serves as a judge and executive producer on World of Dance. She also starred in NBC's Shades of Blue from 2016 to 2018.
Ever the Renaissance woman, Lopez is an entrepreneur, too. She has a clothing line at Kohl's, a makeup collection with Inglot, and a shoe line with Giuseppe Zanotti, plus more than 20 fragrances (her perfume empire, back in 2012, reportedly was generating over $100 million per year in sales, along with a $5 million licensing fee for Lopez).
As the song goes, she used to have a little, and now she definitely has a lot. In February, Lopez and Rodriguez bought a Malibu beach house for $6.6 million, one month after listing their Park Avenue NYC apartment for $17.5 million. Previously, Lopez lived in a NoMad penthouse, which she listed for $27 million in 2017.
Altogether, Celebrity Net Worth values J.Lo at $400 million. And that number...is only going to get a whole lot bigger when she ties the knot with her soon-to-be husband, Alex Rodriguez.
