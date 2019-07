In Honor Of J.Lo's 50th Birthday: A Look Back At Her Triple-Threat Empire

Her music career lifted off simultaneously alongside her acting career with the release of her first album in 1999, On the 6, which went platinum within weeks of its debut . Her second album, J.Lo, hit number one on the pop charts, and she has since released six more studio albums. By 2018, she had sold 80 million records worldwide and 40 million albums . She is also the first woman to have both a number-one album and film — J.Lo and The Wedding Planner — in the same week.