There’s Too Much Kristen Stewart In Kristen Stewart’s Performance As Diana In Spencer

There are a few glimpses of Stewart’s acting aptitude throughout Larraín’s film, which is trying its best to be something other than a hollow dissection of Diana’s mental state in the final days of her crumbling marriage to Prince Charles. Especially when she’s playing off of the two young actors portraying her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. “She wasn’t very good at protecting herself but she was very, very good at protecting them,” Stewart said about Diana’s identity as a mother, a vulnerability she knew she had to get just right. “If you don’t get that right, you do not get her right.” She’s not wrong, but during those scenes, it feels like it’s the boys who are able to pull her out of her head and become fully immersed in the portrayal, which says more about their ability than it does about hers.