Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are actually distant cousins — both royals directly descended from British monarch Queen Victoria — but they met at for the first time while attending the wedding of wedding of his cousin Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark (his cousin) and Prince George, Duke of Kent (her uncle). Even though they were just kids at the time, a connection was formed, so when they met again in 1939 during a visit to the Royal Naval College, sparks flew. From there, the teenagers decided to keep in touch through letters