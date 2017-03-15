Story from TV Shows

This Could Be The Last Scene Of Pretty Little Liars & It's A Happy One

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Eric McCandless/Freeform
We're mere episodes away from the end of Pretty Little Liars (how I am able to get through the work day after typing that sentence, I have no idea) and there's one question on fans' minds: who the heck is Uber A? The series — which has previously revealed two major characters as iterations of the villain — cannot end without the mystery of who's behind the texting torture being solved, but it's not like the show will unmask A and then immediately roll the credits. Pretty Little Liars needs to end with some closure for our beloved characters — and, ideally, I'd like the Rosewood residents to get a happy ending. (After years of being stalked by A, isn't it what they deserve?) Now, some fans think that they do get to walk off into the sunset smiling — and it's all thanks to a new promo.
Freeform released a new "catch up" promo celebrating the series, and it's getting fans to talk about how the show might end. That's because while the new video shows clips from the past seven seasons of the show, it's not all old footage: there's also one small scene that appears to be new. That scene features the Liars smiling as they walk through Rosewood — almost as if they defeated A, once and for all? Okay, that's pure speculation... but some fans on Reddit think that this scene is actually one of the last — if not the very last — of the entire series.
Back in October, PLL showrunner I. Marlene King wrote on Cosmopolitan's Instagram that the final scene of the series would feature all five of the Liars — Hanna (Ashley Benson), Emily (Shay Mitchell), Spencer (Troian Bellisario), Aria (Lucy Hale), and Alison (Sasha Pieterse).
Here's what she wrote:
@imarleneking opens up about the end of #prettylittleliars (grab a tissue, PLL fans ?): "Today marks the series wrap on 'Pretty Little Liars,' my home away from home for the last seven seasons. When I call 'cut' on the very last scene, all five PLLs will be in the shot. Tears will be spilled, gifts will be exchanged, and final memories will be made. The most meaningful gift, however, is that we call ourselves 'PLL Family' because that is how much we mean to each other. We have created a worldwide family of fans who have come together to watch and celebrate the show. Friendships have been made and sealed over the love our passionate fans have for 'PLL.' In an age where technology often separates people, we used social media to bring them together. In season six, Spencer quoted A. A. Milne, author of 'Winnie the Pooh': 'How lucky I am to have something that makes saying good-bye so hard.' And those words have never spoken to me so loudly. Thank you to the cast, the crew, and all the fans who have kept Rosewood alive; we would be nowhere without you. And as this chapter ends, to my 'PLL' family all over the world, I won’t say good-bye, I’ll say, 'See you soon, bitches.'" – I. Marlene King, #cosmoinstagramcolumnist #pll

A post shared by Cosmopolitan (@cosmopolitan) on

Hmm, could this promo be showing the scene King is referring to? Fans on Reddit think so — and it's all thanks to the stars' Snapchats. Redditor Emilyseggs writes:
"Following their Snapchats, [the actresses] only wore that outfit once and it was while filming that scene. The total number of outfits they wore during 7x20 is only [two] minus the wedding stuff. Another [PLL] chat room keeps up with all their Snapchats and outfits so we know exactly what they filmed to put clues together and that outfit was only worn once and the girls Snapchat every scene."
If this is the final scene, it's good news for the Liars. For one thing, all the Liars are together and seemingly happy — which means that those "Aria-is-A" rumors probably didn't pan out. (Unless "Aria" is actually an evil twin... PLL is nothing without random siblings coming out of the word work.) My fingers are crossed that the Liars get to have one moment of peace. I'm here for all the mayhem, but I'd like to know that the Liars are in a good place when we bid them farewell.
