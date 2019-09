We're mere episodes away from the end of Pretty Little Liars (how I am able to get through the work day after typing that sentence, I have no idea) and there's one question on fans' minds: who the heck is Uber A? The series — which has previously revealed two major characters as iterations of the villain — cannot end without the mystery of who's behind the texting torture being solved, but it's not like the show will unmask A and then immediately roll the credits. Pretty Little Liars needs to end with some closure for our beloved characters — and, ideally, I'd like the Rosewood residents to get a happy ending. (After years of being stalked by A, isn't it what they deserve?) Now, some fans think that they do get to walk off into the sunset smiling — and it's all thanks to a new promo.