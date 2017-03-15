@imarleneking opens up about the end of #prettylittleliars (grab a tissue, PLL fans ?): "Today marks the series wrap on 'Pretty Little Liars,' my home away from home for the last seven seasons. When I call 'cut' on the very last scene, all five PLLs will be in the shot. Tears will be spilled, gifts will be exchanged, and final memories will be made. The most meaningful gift, however, is that we call ourselves 'PLL Family' because that is how much we mean to each other. We have created a worldwide family of fans who have come together to watch and celebrate the show. Friendships have been made and sealed over the love our passionate fans have for 'PLL.' In an age where technology often separates people, we used social media to bring them together. In season six, Spencer quoted A. A. Milne, author of 'Winnie the Pooh': 'How lucky I am to have something that makes saying good-bye so hard.' And those words have never spoken to me so loudly. Thank you to the cast, the crew, and all the fans who have kept Rosewood alive; we would be nowhere without you. And as this chapter ends, to my 'PLL' family all over the world, I won’t say good-bye, I’ll say, 'See you soon, bitches.'" – I. Marlene King, #cosmoinstagramcolumnist #pll

