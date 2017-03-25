ET's exclusive look at the season 7B key art (the technical name for a poster...and the second part of season 7) gives us a peek at Aria (Lucy Hale), Spencer (Troian Bellisario), Hanna (Ashley Benson), Emily (Shay Mitchell), and Alison (Sasha Pieterse) — albeit in a fittingly mysterious and cryptic collage. The pic was shared by the cast and crew, too, who obviously can't wait for fans to check it out. From what we can see, there are plenty of smoky eyes, a few perfect blowouts, and the text, "Liars to the end." A tease? For sure. Any clues? You'll have to dig deeper.