During the early seasons of Pretty Little Liars , I held an intensely believed theory that the more main characters a non-liar kissed on the show , the more likely he or she was involved with "A." Once someone had kissed three main characters, his or her name was moved to the "highly suspicious and highly involved" list.This list included Wren (Julian Morris), Ian (Ryan Merriman), Toby (Keegan Allen), Melissa Hastings (Torrey DeVitto), and Noel Kahn (Brant Daugherty).Tonight's episode reminded me that Caleb (Tyler Blackburn) was forced to kiss Mona (Janel Parrish) a couple of seasons ago in an attempt to trap "A." That kiss, plus his relationships with Hanna (Ashley Benson) and Spencer (Troian Bellisario), means he has kissed three people. I love Caleb, but he is an official member of the "highly suspicious and highly involved" list now. (It also adds Mona to this list — where she always deserved to be).Caleb is not in good company. Ian took photos of underaged girls, and was murdered. Toby was "A" for a while. Mona was "A" for a while. Wren is married to Melissa, who is always in possession of the murder weapon (spoiler: once again this is true). And Noel? Well, he was just sketchy. But I would be 100% alright with him being "A," just so he could come back to the show and answer some remaining questions I should be concerned that I'm watching a show that needs this list. But, I've always fully admitted my addiction and I'm OK with it. Instead, I'm concerned about Caleb.