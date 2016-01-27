Something unspeakable happened on Tuesday night's episode of Pretty Little Liars, which kicked off its sixth season this month. Spencer (Troian Bellisario) and Caleb (Tyler Blackburn) hooked up. The problem? Caleb is Hanna's (Ashley Benson) ex-boyfriend. And Spencer is Hanna's best friend. You do the math.
To be fair, Hanna is engaged to someone else — and she gave Spencer her blessing to profess her feelings to Caleb. But those little details are not any kind of excuse for viewers of PLL, which is known to have a pretty passionate fan base.
PLL made a bold move in violating one of the most highly valued, staunchly enforced tenets of female friendship. "Ovaries before brovaries," as Parks and Recreation's Leslie Knope would say. Or, to quote the sage Gretchen Weiners from Mean Girls, "Ex-boyfriends are just off-limits to friends... That's just, like, the rules of feminism!"
So, naturally, fans of the show took to Twitter to express their disgust and outrage at the hookup, with harsh words and amazing memes. Most people see it as a betrayal of friendship, a bad plot line, and just plain gross. One user even astutely compared it to when Joey and Rachel hooked up on friends. We rounded up a few of the best reactions to the betrayal.
SPENCER & CALEB WHAT THE FUCK. THIS IS NOT RIGHT THIS IS JUST WRONG. #PLL STOP THIS SHIT YO FORREAL— Jackieee ⚡ (@ALittleMonsterr) January 27, 2016
Spencer & Caleb like how, that's yo best friend EX #PLL pic.twitter.com/nSLwIMdjRM— Bri (@brrihanna_) January 27, 2016
My reaction when I saw Spencer and Caleb. I DON'T WANT THEM TOGETHER! 😤 #PLL pic.twitter.com/uTnjP3hToK— AGENT SPENCER (@elokivel) January 27, 2016
Not sure what #PrettyLitteLiars is thinking with the Spencer/Caleb thing, but it reminds me of another really bad idea. #RachelAndJoey #PLL— Kelly L. Swan Taylor (@KellisLST) January 27, 2016
PLL have made the worst mistake with Spencer and Caleb. Whose stupid idea was that 🙃🙃🙃— //SARAH// (@sarahfayx) January 27, 2016
I sat through YEARS of bullshit on #pll but it's the Spencer/Caleb that is my breaking point. Even the shitty A reveal was better than this.— *kelley* となりのケリー (@quatresprincess) January 27, 2016
