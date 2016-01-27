Story from TV Shows

Fans Are Losing Their Shit Over Last Night's Pretty Little Liars

Carolyn L. Todd
Something unspeakable happened on Tuesday night's episode of Pretty Little Liars, which kicked off its sixth season this month. Spencer (Troian Bellisario) and Caleb (Tyler Blackburn) hooked up. The problem? Caleb is Hanna's (Ashley Benson) ex-boyfriend. And Spencer is Hanna's best friend. You do the math.

To be fair, Hanna is engaged to someone else — and she gave Spencer her blessing to profess her feelings to Caleb. But those little details are not any kind of excuse for viewers of PLL, which is known to have a pretty passionate fan base.

PLL made a bold move in violating one of the most highly valued, staunchly enforced tenets of female friendship. "Ovaries before brovaries," as Parks and Recreation's Leslie Knope would say. Or, to quote the sage Gretchen Weiners from Mean Girls, "Ex-boyfriends are just off-limits to friends... That's just, like, the rules of feminism!"

So, naturally, fans of the show took to Twitter to express their disgust and outrage at the hookup, with harsh words and amazing memes. Most people see it as a betrayal of friendship, a bad plot line, and just plain gross. One user even astutely compared it to when Joey and Rachel hooked up on friends. We rounded up a few of the best reactions to the betrayal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More from TV