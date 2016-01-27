13. Mona is working for the Hasting's political opponent. When do we get the next Mona vs. Spencer takedown?



14. Why did they buy that Emily would have a timer on her phone to alert her when her mom was arriving? That is weird.



15. Is Emily really donating her eggs for money?



16. How was Lorenzo (Travis Winfrey) promoted to detective when he publicly dated an underage girl not too long ago? Why does this town constantly promote creepy men?



17. Does Emily remember that she once upon a time dated Sara (Dre Davis)?



18. Why is Ezra (Ian Harding) acting like some innocent bystander? Not only has he dealt with "A" situations before, but he also lied to The Liars for years so he could write a book about them.



19. Do the girls really feel guilty about Sara's injuries? They should feel guilty about Shana's (Ariel Miranda) murder, but Sara's injuries...not so much.



20. Why isn't Hanna asking Lucas why he went to prom with Jenna (Tammin Sursok)?



21. Why would Hanna take keys or food from Lucas? Did she seriously forget that he tried to drown her once?



22. After everything, why would Spencer think that Caleb would judge her?



23. Is the slow-mo hand-holding scene Freeform's new version of a sex scene?

