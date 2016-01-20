All the previews discussed a new "big bad" joining Pretty Little Liars five years later, but I never thought this new "A" (or should we call them B?) would kill Charlotte, formerly known as CeCe (Vanessa Ray), in the first episode.
"A", as we knew her, is officially dead. Yet, nothing seems that different. Once again the girls all live in Rosewood, are lying to each other, and are prime suspects in a murder case. Oh, and we already have a ton of unanswered questions. (Rosewood, we really missed your drama.)
And, "B" (as this season's villain will be known henceforth), we look forward to being misled about your identity over and over again. With that in mind, here are the top 29 questions from tonight's episode.
1. How do you tell a significant other that you were tortured, kidnapped, and almost killed throughout high school?
2. Why does Sara Harvey (Dre Davis) have someone who follows her around and signs her signature? Did she order him from manservant.co?
3. YAAAS! Hanna (Ashley Benson) is telling the truth through this whole episode — admitting the truth about Sara having free will and confronting Aria (Lucy Hale). Do we get intelligent, savvy Hanna this season?
4. Why is Caleb (Tyler Blackburn) living with the Hastings?
5. I know they briefly mentioned this, but do none of them need to be at work? They've only been working at their jobs for a year, so they probably don't have a lot of vacation days.
6. Why did Mrs. Hastings (Lesley Fera) think that running for a government position was EVER a good idea? That family has been connected to an insane number of murders and other unsavory things.
7. Where is Mr. Hastings (Nolan North)?
8. Jordan (David Coussins). Oh, hello generally attractive man with a vague foreign accent. When do we get a Caleb and Jordan
interaction fight?
9. Really, Hanna's comfort food is Balthazar, Dean & Deluca, and Greenwich Bakery? Bougie much?
10. Why haven't Aria and Ezra (Ian Harding) learned that lying always comes back to haunt you? Just admit what you were doing that night, already!
11. What is Emily (Shay Mitchell) getting treatments for?
12. Considering what happened every time they went to Rosewood doctors in the past, why would she get blood drawn in Rosewood? "B" is definitely going to steal that blood and set her up.
13. SERIOUSLY? Aria is dating her boss again? What is her issue with authority figures?
14. Why did Spencer (Troian Bellisario) write a paper about how to attempt the perfect murder her sophomore year?
15. "No one is trying to hurt you." How can Caleb say that? Were all of their memories wiped — do they not remember high school at all?
16. Did Aria never think, "Oh, I should tell my current boyfriend and boss, Liam (Roberto Aguire), that we are working with my ex-boyfriend, Ezra"? Aria was always the best at keeping secrets.
17. How is it possible that all of exes on this show are so friendly? Really, there aren't any bitter, grumpy, hateful exes in Rosewood?
18. Is this the most awkward dinner party of all time? Only correct answer: YES.
19. Oh, what a world they live in. How did Ezra go from being a prime suspect of "A" to a prime suspect of "B" in two seasons?
20. WHY DID THEY HAVE TO MAKE CALEB AND SPENCER FALL IN LOVE? The whole concept of women putting friendships over men, and not sharing exes, was the best part of this show.
21. Who was Charlotte meeting in that church? Seriously, the first death attributed to "A" (R.I.P. Ian (Ryan Merriman)) involved that church. Why wouldn't she avoid those places?
22. WAIT. If she wrote this paper for
23. Oh, nevermind. She wrote it in college and showed it to him later. Does that make it any better
24. What actually happened to Nicole (Rebecca Breeds)?
25. Why does Marlene King constantly want us to worry about these characters that we were barely introduced to in the first five seasons like Sarah and Nicole ? I want to hear more about Jenna (Tammin Sursok), Mona (Janel Parrish) , Lucas (Brendan Robinson) already!
26. How is it possible for Emily to lie to her mom about being enrolled in college? Wouldn't her mom find out when filing taxes or some other practical life moment?
27. Who was getting into the car at the end?
28. Oh the previews were interesting. Melissa (Torrey DeVitto) is back. Is she still married to Wren (Julian Morris)?
29. How will Hanna take the news that Spencer and Caleb are in love? But more importantly, how will Toby (Keegan Allen) take it? Is this why Toby punched Caleb in the preview for the season?
