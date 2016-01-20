



10. Why haven't Aria and Ezra (Ian Harding) learned that lying always comes back to haunt you? Just admit what you were doing that night, already!



11. What is Emily (Shay Mitchell) getting treatments for?



12. Considering what happened every time they went to Rosewood doctors in the past, why would she get blood drawn in Rosewood? "B" is definitely going to steal that blood and set her up.



13. SERIOUSLY? Aria is dating her boss again? What is her issue with authority figures?



14. Why did Spencer (Troian Bellisario) write a paper about how to attempt the perfect murder her sophomore year?



15. "No one is trying to hurt you." How can Caleb say that? Were all of their memories wiped — do they not remember high school at all?



16. Did Aria never think, "Oh, I should tell my current boyfriend and boss, Liam (Roberto Aguire), that we are working with my ex-boyfriend, Ezra"? Aria was always the best at keeping secrets.



17. How is it possible that all of exes on this show are so friendly? Really, there aren't any bitter, grumpy, hateful exes in Rosewood?



18. Is this the most awkward dinner party of all time? Only correct answer: YES.



19. Oh, what a world they live in. How did Ezra go from being a prime suspect of "A" to a prime suspect of "B" in two seasons?



20. WHY DID THEY HAVE TO MAKE CALEB AND SPENCER FALL IN LOVE? The whole concept of women putting friendships over men, and not sharing exes, was the best part of this show.



21. Who was Charlotte meeting in that church? Seriously, the first death attributed to "A" (R.I.P. Ian (Ryan Merriman)) involved that church. Why wouldn't she avoid those places?

