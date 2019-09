interaction

All the previews discussed a new "big bad" joining Pretty Little Liars five years later, but I never thought this new "A" (or should we call them B?) would kill Charlotte, formerly known as CeCe (Vanessa Ray), in the first episode "A", as we knew her, is officially dead. Yet, nothing seems that different. Once again the girls all live in Rosewood, are lying to each other, and are prime suspects in a murder case. Oh, and we already have a ton of unanswered questions . (Rosewood, we really missed your drama.)And, "B" (as this season's villain will be known henceforth), we look forward to being misled about your identity over and over again. With that in mind, here are the top 29 questions from tonight's episode.1. How do you tell a significant other that you were tortured, kidnapped, and almost killed throughout high school?2. Why does Sara Harvey (Dre Davis) have someone who follows her around and signs her signature? Did she order him from manservant.co 3. YAAAS! Hanna (Ashley Benson) is telling the truth through this whole episode — admitting the truth about Sara having free will and confronting Aria (Lucy Hale). Do we get intelligent, savvy Hanna this season?4. Why is Caleb (Tyler Blackburn) living with the Hastings?5. I know they briefly mentioned this, but do none of them need to be at work? They've only been working at their jobs for a year, so they probably don't have a lot of vacation days.6. Why did Mrs. Hastings (Lesley Fera) think that running for a government position was EVER a good idea? That family has been connected to an insane number of murders and other unsavory things.7. Where is Mr. Hastings (Nolan North)?8. Jordan (David Coussins). Oh, hello generally attractive man with a vague foreign accent. When do we get a Caleb and Jordanfight?9. Really, Hanna's comfort food is Balthazar, Dean & Deluca, and Greenwich Bakery? Bougie much?