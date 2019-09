When we said goodbye to The Liars last summer, we saw a quick glance into their future. They were five years older and had different haircuts , but everything else seemed basically the same. They were running through the hallways of Rosewood High and warning Ali, "He's coming for you."

Turns out that even post-college , there's still one truth when it comes to The Liars: There's never a day in Rosewood without drama. Or murderers.Considering I'm already questioning the girls' sanity (I would have NEVER returned to Rosewood), we're all bound to have a lot of questions. So here are the 29 most pressing questions from this week's episode of Pretty Little Liars 1. How in the world did Ali ( Sasha Pieterse ) become a teacher when she still had college and more than two years of high school to go when we last saw her five years ago?2. Why would Aly, or any of the girls, be OK with Charlotte (Vanessa Ray) being released from the hospital? Did they forget that she tried to kill them multiple times?3. How did letters from the court — including Ali's note — arrive in less than a day? I use the U.S. Postal Service all the time, and my mail is NEVER that fast.4. How are all the girls except Emily living fancy lives and totally financially independent? These girls were tormented all through high school — they for sure have therapy to pay for, and they were not prepared for college or the real world at all.5. Why would anyone decide to build a glitzy hotel on the grounds of a mental institution?6. Why would Ms. Marin (Laura Leighton) decide to work there considering how Radley's ghosts have haunted her life?7. How is it possible for any Hastings to run for Senator? Just think about all of the dirt that could be brought up during the campaign.8. But, WHO is Toby (Keegan Allen) building a house for?9. Wait, did she just say Dr. Rollins (Huw Collins)? Did Ali get married to her sister's therapist? That's a conflict of interest.10. Why would Toby want to stay in Rosewood?11. Why do ANY of their parents still live in Rosewood?12. "I don't see why Charlotte shouldn't have the same chance to get caught in the rain as I do." Seriously, Hanna (Ashley Benson)? Uhm, she doesn't have the same chance because she's committed crimes like attempted murder, kidnapping, breaking and entering, oh, and maybe actual murder.13. Since when did Aria (Lucy Hale) become the only smart one? When she said "No, I would not feel safe...I don't want Charlotte released ever" I almost applauded.