When we said goodbye to The Liars last summer, we saw a quick glance into their future. They were five years older and had different haircuts, but everything else seemed basically the same. They were running through the hallways of Rosewood High and warning Ali, "He's coming for you."
Turns out that even post-college, there's still one truth when it comes to The Liars: There's never a day in Rosewood without drama. Or murderers.
Considering I'm already questioning the girls' sanity (I would have NEVER returned to Rosewood), we're all bound to have a lot of questions. So here are the 29 most pressing questions from this week's episode of Pretty Little Liars.
1. How in the world did Ali (Sasha Pieterse) become a teacher when she still had college and more than two years of high school to go when we last saw her five years ago?
2. Why would Aly, or any of the girls, be OK with Charlotte (Vanessa Ray) being released from the hospital? Did they forget that she tried to kill them multiple times?
3. How did letters from the court — including Ali's note — arrive in less than a day? I use the U.S. Postal Service all the time, and my mail is NEVER that fast.
4. How are all the girls except Emily living fancy lives and totally financially independent? These girls were tormented all through high school — they for sure have therapy to pay for, and they were not prepared for college or the real world at all.
5. Why would anyone decide to build a glitzy hotel on the grounds of a mental institution?
6. Why would Ms. Marin (Laura Leighton) decide to work there considering how Radley's ghosts have haunted her life?
7. How is it possible for any Hastings to run for Senator? Just think about all of the dirt that could be brought up during the campaign.
8. But, WHO is Toby (Keegan Allen) building a house for?
9. Wait, did she just say Dr. Rollins (Huw Collins)? Did Ali get married to her sister's therapist? That's a conflict of interest.
10. Why would Toby want to stay in Rosewood?
11. Why do ANY of their parents still live in Rosewood?
12. "I don't see why Charlotte shouldn't have the same chance to get caught in the rain as I do." Seriously, Hanna (Ashley Benson)? Uhm, she doesn't have the same chance because she's committed crimes like attempted murder, kidnapping, breaking and entering, oh, and maybe actual murder.
13. Since when did Aria (Lucy Hale) become the only smart one? When she said "No, I would not feel safe...I don't want Charlotte released ever" I almost applauded.
14. What game is Mona (Janel Parrish) playing? There is no way she just feels bad for Mona.
15. Did Ezra (Ian Harding) actually say anything at the hearing? Or was he just stalking the girls again?
16. Why did it take them over five years to learn that they could turn their phones off?
17. Why do they need a hotel this fancy in Rosewood, Pennsylvania? How does it stay in business?
18. How are they comfortable enough to just sit and drink in The Radley? It even basically has the same name?
19. Talking about exes. Please don't talk about Paige (Lindsey Shaw). But, on the other hand — how is she doing?
20. Charlotte is missing already? That didn't take long.
21. Seriously Charlotte was killed after only being in the real-world for one night?
22. How did Toby become a police officer again?
23. This "Doctor" really believes that Charlotte took her own life? She harassed the whole town for years — there are plenty of people that had reasons to kill her.
24. Spencer (Troian Bellisario) and Caleb are now friends? That is actually a pleasant surprise. About as awesome as Toby and Caleb going fishing together.
25. Wait, Caleb is staying in Spencer's barn. Are they dating?! And why would he stay at the original crime scene, where all of this madness started?
26. Stop. Why is Sara Harvey (Dre Davis) taking the black veil thing so seriously?
27. Why can the girls still not dress appropriately for a funeral after all of these years?
28. A detective coming up to them after the wedding and accusing them of murdering a DiLaurentis — oh, the parallel structure. Did they really not see this coming?
29. The writers had five years of storylines to play with, and this is the best they came up with?
