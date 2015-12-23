Sasha Pieterse now has something else to celebrate this holiday season — her engagement.
The Pretty Little Liars star got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Hudson Sheaffer on December 22, the actress announced on Instagram. Thanks to photographers Jonnie + Garrett, fans get an inside look at the whole proposal, which took place in Joshua Tree, CA.
The photogs even manged to capture Sheaffer, 26, getting down on one knee to propose on a giant rock.
Pieterse, 19, only shared one special shot, which shows the two embracing after she said yes. Look closely and you can catch a glimpse of that new ring of hers. The caption to the picturesque engagement photo? "The best day of my life."
The photographers described the photo with a bit more flourish, "Today's proposal in the clouds. These two are a dream."
