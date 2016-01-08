After a purgatory of six years spent in high school, the Pretty Little Liars are jumping forward five years into the present — only to return to Rosewood, run into their old high school love interests (Haleb4ever), and presumably confront a new Big Bad. Since Aria, Hanna, Spencer, Alison, and Emily are now on the #girlboss track (well, the first four at least — poor, poor Emily), they’ve matured and transitioned to more polished hair and beauty looks.
Gone are the days of voluminous sausage curls, not-appropriate-for-a-school-day smoky eyes and shimmery, glossed lips. “They’re older and we want them to look more mature,” explained department head of hair Kim Ferry. “They've all come down [with hair and makeup]. It’s less about their looks and more about their careers and what direction they’ve moved onto.”
And the actresses playing the Liars were all on the same page. “They wanted less of everything,” said makeup department head Cindy Miguens, who was also inspired by her own experiences paring down her beauty closet after graduating high school. Well, except for one Kardashian-approved makeup tactic. “They just love contour,” she added. “The more contoured they are, they’re happy girls.”
As season 6 finishes out with the time jump, the show will enter its final season next year. Or will it? “I’m going to say it — there’s a really strong possibility there could be as season eight,” said Ferry. “That could be great.” Oh yes, it could.
Click through to see the Liars’ new hair and beauty looks, five years forward.
