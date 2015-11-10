Speaking of A, CeCe (a.k.a. Charles) asks Alison, "Do you think they're still upset with me?"



It looks more and more like Alison has forgiven her crazy sister, in spite of CeCe ruining her life, and torturing her friends, and almost getting her thrown in jail for murder. But isn't that what family is all about?



We also see Toby — still a cop, or at the very least, pointing a gun — in a flash, as he punches Caleb in the face! What could possibly make the two most beloved boyfriends on the show come to blows? Could Spencer be hooking up with Caleb (RIP teams Spoby and Haleb)? Is their bromance officially over?



As for Ezria fans, we have no idea what the status of that relationship is, but we do catch a glimpse of Ezra. And he seems pissed — literally screaming at the Liars. It's understandable. Everywhere these girls go, trouble follows.



Sadly, there's no update on the mom squad. Hopefully someone got them out of that danky basement before they ran out of wine!



PLL returns to ABC Family (soon to be Freeform) on January 12. Watch the teaser below, and curse I. Marlene King for sucking you back into Rosewood.



