The Liars are back! And we got to sit down and talk to the girls about how they all — Lucy Hale (Aria), Sasha Pieterse (Ali), Ashley Benson (Hanna), Troian Bellisario (Spencer), and Shay Mitchell (Emily) — have grown over the past five years, on- and off-screen.
Whose character changed the most in these past five years?
Hale was quick to answer which character she thought changed the most during the course of the five-year break in the show's plotline. Her answer surprised us, as well as her castmates. It wasn't who any of us expected.
How has working together changed in the past five years?
Most of the actresses were between 19 and 22 when the show began filming, but Pieterse was only 11, and they all experienced a ton of life changes during their teens and 20s. Mitchell compared their relationships, as co-stars and friends, to that of real sisterhood. "We're like Little Women," she joked.
They went on to talk about engagements and new projects they all have going on. Mitchell summed it up by saying: "Over time, with all the different projects, like albums, we've become more proud of each other, and more inspired by each other."
