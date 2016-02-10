Team Sparia reunited to track down some evidence. Instead, they found a huge insurance risk. Somehow Sara tore down the wall in her hotel room (formerly Charlotte's room from her stay in Radley Sanitarium) and found a secret passage to the pre-renovated hotel. Yes, they found artifacts of the mental institution. This is maybe the most unbelievable storyline yet: What fancy hotel would leave remnants of a pre-existing mental institution behind? (Oh yeah, the kind that didn't even bother to change the name. The owners should create a ghost tour package and hire the girls to be the tour guides. Easy money, people. Easy. Money.)



We'll have to wait until next week to see what's down the rabbit hole. For now, all we know is Aria (Lucy Hale) decided to go adventuring by herself into what is probably "B's" lair. And Sara Harvey is definitely lying about something.



In summary: The girls are making dumb decisions and everyone is lying. So just another Tuesday in Rosewood.