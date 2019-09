We spent the last five-and-a-half seasons of Pretty Little Liars wondering "who's under the mask?" And I'm not sure we ever had that question answered . But now we have a new masked villain to wonder about. We will call him or her "B.""B" has moved beyond wearing a creepy, exact replica of Ali's (Sascha Pieterse) face, and instead found a creepy old man mask to wear all over town.What do we know about "B" so far? This person has collected all of "A's" previous belongings , looks pretty legit in a blue hotel worker costume, has access to a private driver, likes to watch people through their windows, and has proclaimed that he or she does not like to "hide in the shadows." So who is this person in plain sight? Well, the prime suspect tonight was none other than Aria's dad. Yes, Mr. Montgomery (Chad Lowe) is back.Mr. Montgomery has an interesting track record. He cheated on his wife with one of his students, bribed Ali to stay quiet about his affair, took the whole family to another country right after Ali's murder, and allowed his girlfriend to drug and attack his daughter without ever apologizing. To call him shady would be an understatement. Plus, Ezra (Ian Harding) saw him doing something sketchy the night of Charlotte's (Vanessa Ray) murder. Mr. Montgomery is clearly not "B" — that reveal would be way too early. So, the real question is, who is he covering for? Mike (Cody Christian)? Mike's ex-girlfriend, Mona (Janel Parrish)? Mrs. Montgomery (Holy Marie Combs)? His creepy ex-student ex-girlfriend?We didn't figure out those answers, but we do have some questions. Here are the 10 biggest from tonight's episode.