Watching video of ourselves making out is definitely up there on the list of things we would never want to do. But Vanity Fair talked the stars of Pretty Little Liars into taking on the challenge of determining who was involved in a series of lip-locks.
The catch? All the actresses had to go on to identify who was smooching whom were the mouths (and jawlines) of the kissers involved.
It turns out that the cast is pretty good at decoding on-screen make-out sessions. They came up with the right answer every time. (It probably helps that they could call out their own kissing styles. Plus, there's a whole lot of memorable hooking up on that show. Some of it is bound to stick.) Test your own knowledge, below.
The catch? All the actresses had to go on to identify who was smooching whom were the mouths (and jawlines) of the kissers involved.
It turns out that the cast is pretty good at decoding on-screen make-out sessions. They came up with the right answer every time. (It probably helps that they could call out their own kissing styles. Plus, there's a whole lot of memorable hooking up on that show. Some of it is bound to stick.) Test your own knowledge, below.
Advertisement