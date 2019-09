It's 2015: Why Does Fashion STILL Have A Problem With Diversity?

Japanese designer Junya Watanabe, a legend in the fashion world, intertwined kente and batik fabrics (which are traditionally found in West Africa) and displayed his latest collection on an all-white cast of models, decorated with the traditional scarring of the Karamojong people of Uganda. Ironically, it was shown at Paris’ National Museum of Immigration History. This collection, too, was prefaced by a SS16 menswear offering that included (again, you guessed it) an all-white cast in masai beads, battle shields, spears, and fake dreadlocks. One Twitter user wondered if this was Watanabe's Rachel Dolezal collection. And while we can laugh for a moment, we have to ask: How did these designs make it down the runway without someone flagging their potential to offend? Is it a case of what the designer says goes? Or, more soberingly, does fashion just not want to face its own ignorance?Designers have long taken inspiration from cultures and communities outside their own. In 2011, Hermès debuted a limited-edition collection of silk saris designed in collaboration with Sunita Kumar, a Kolkata-based designer; Alexander McQueen's fall/winter 2008 show was inspired by Indian costume and royalty, and John Galliano's collections for Dior were filled with cross-cultural references . All three stick out in recent memory as examples of when fashion designers have paid homage to countries that they love. It’s a fine line, because if we’re constantly being mindful of appropriation and political correctness, it’s true that we may miss out on beautiful ideas and on an overarching message of unity that fashion actually has the power to send. But too often, fashion is not mindful at all, taking other people’s stories without giving them a chance to tell them. Instead of using beading, fringing, and fabrics that reference a country, why don't fashion houses collaborate with people from there, even send production of their garments straight to the source? Because of cost, mostly — but the price tags these garments end up with seem hefty enough to make anything possible.It's 2015. With the click of a button, I can be transported around the world to learn about clothes and cultures far away from my London bedroom. I can see the lands and seas of people completely different from myself. I can even communicate with them, share ideas, and learn from them. That is a beautiful thing, and something I would never want to eradicate. Why? Because it brings the world closer together. It’s something my parents weren’t lucky enough to be afforded when they were younger, and it’s our generation’s exposure to and empathy for others across the globe that will, I believe, make the world a better place.But the truth remains that as much as I can Google someone else's experience, I won't have walked in that person’s shoes, nor will I have known her struggles or circumstances. So no matter how much I enjoy learning about it, how accurately could I possibly portray it? For designers to churn out $10,000 dresses with the idealistic notion that the global populace is on the whole understanding and tolerant is a bit rich, when those very designs pull from nations where that amount of money could feed entire communities.