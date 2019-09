While some companies and fertility clinics have been trying to lower the cost of egg-freezing with tactics like bundling cycles, the price is still steep. Lisa’s expenditure came in on the low end. Typically, each monthlong cycle costs between $9,000 and $18,000 (medication alone costs upward of $5,000, although some health insurance plans may cover it), and many women require more than one cycle to get enough eggs for a good shot at a future pregnancy. Then, there is the additional $350 to $1,000 per year to keep the eggs safely frozen until ready to use. When a woman is ready to use the eggs, she has to pay for egg-thaw, fertilization, and embryo transfer, which can cost around $5,000. If you add it all up, the numbers can reach up to $50,000 — the price of a down payment on a home in some cities. Dr. Kari Sproul von Goeben, MD , a board-certified Ob-Gyn and reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist who practices at the Florida Institute for Reproductive Medicine counseled a rush of new patients — mostly single women in their 30s — after tech companies started offering the coverage. Her advice: “If cost is no issue, go for it. You’re giving yourself another option when you want to get pregnant if you are having difficulties.” But there is still little data on the success rate of the procedure. A recent NPR story suggested it was still relatively low, with only 20 to 24% of live births resulting from frozen eggs since 2009.