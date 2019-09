One Refinery29 writer recently suggested that Girls spawned the art of hate-watching a show. I am here to demystify that once and for all. From the very first episode, when I questioned why they didn’t just go to the police and let ruble from “the Jenna thing” fall where it may, Pretty Little Liars has been my most fulfilling source of frustration. When PLL goes on spring breaks and winter hiatuses, I am relieved that I don’t have to dedicate an hour out of my week to rolling my eyes and saying, “That was stupid” every three minutes. Seven seasons in, I’ve lost the will to keep up with the crazy A theories . I think arguing over Spaleb vs. Spoby ( the answer is so obviously Spoby ) is stupid. I don’t care that Aria is engaged. I just want the person who has been terrorizing them for all of high school to stop.