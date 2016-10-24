"In these last hours embodying our characters, I want to reflect on a great love I have for you," he begins. "Last night, I was very present and took the time to really look at you as you are now. I have grown up with you and learned so much from you. I’m a better person because of you. I will continue to look up to you as an actor, because you care so deeply for our craft, and bring the greatest truth to everything you do."



"I absolutely love you Troian Bellisario," he continues, melting the hearts of those who are still holding out hope for a #Spoby happy ending (and pretty much everyone else as well).



The moment captured in the photo is one of many the actor says he'll miss, so let's hope the two continue this amazing friendship offscreen.