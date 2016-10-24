After seven nail-biting, plot-twisting seasons, Freeform's Pretty Little Liars is approaching its conclusion. Not only have we grown up with the show (based on the books by Sara Shepard), but so has the cast. Their time on set is coming to an end, and Keegan Allen, who plays Toby, is commemorating it in such a special way.
Fans of the show know that #Spoby, the romance of Spencer and Toby, is a constant question mark, but IRL, their relationship could not be stronger. That's why Allen wrote actress Troian Bellisario this adorable love note on Instagram about their time together playing the iconic duo.
In these last hours embodying our characters, I want to reflect on a great love I have for you. Last night, I was very present and took the time to really look at you as you are now. I have grown up with you and learned so much from you. I'm a better person because of you. I will continue to look up to you as an actor, because you care so deeply for our craft, and bring the greatest truth to everything you do. I absolutely love you Troian Bellisario. And as our characters drift off into space and away from our control, I remain grateful I could inhabit their existence with you right there to ground and protect me. I will miss these subtle moments and quick, brief glimpses of you and this whole surreal experience.
"I absolutely love you Troian Bellisario," he continues, melting the hearts of those who are still holding out hope for a #Spoby happy ending (and pretty much everyone else as well).
The moment captured in the photo is one of many the actor says he'll miss, so let's hope the two continue this amazing friendship offscreen.
