Oh my my. Now that they are back together, Hanna (Ashley Benson) and Caleb (Tyler Blackburn) are wasting no time falling back into their old routine. Sorry, Spencer (Troian Bellisario), but while Spaleb was a fun tryst (or, you know, the worst thing to ever happen to Pretty Little Liars) it's all about the Haleb action once again. A new clip from Pretty Little Liars' final 10 episodes, provided by Entertainment Weekly, proves that Hanna and Caleb aren't letting one another go anytime soon. They're also not sleeping alone anytime soon — hence the steamy bedroom scene from the season 7b premiere.