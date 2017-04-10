Unfortunately, Haleb reigniting their spark isn't the only thing that Hanna's concerned with. She's also worried about Jenna (Tammin Sursok), who finally attempted to exact revenge on the Liars for their role in the accident that blinded her. Hanna remarks that while Noel (Brandon Daugherty) is no longer a threat — considering he's now missing his, umm, head — Jenna is definitely a problem for the Liars. Fortunately, Caleb doesn't want Hanna to worry about it — not when she has ~fashion~ to think about — and declares himself on Jenna duty.