Oh my my. Now that they are back together, Hanna (Ashley Benson) and Caleb (Tyler Blackburn) are wasting no time falling back into their old routine. Sorry, Spencer (Troian Bellisario), but while Spaleb was a fun tryst (or, you know, the worst thing to ever happen to Pretty Little Liars) it's all about the Haleb action once again. A new clip from Pretty Little Liars' final 10 episodes, provided by Entertainment Weekly, proves that Hanna and Caleb aren't letting one another go anytime soon. They're also not sleeping alone anytime soon — hence the steamy bedroom scene from the season 7b premiere.
The new episode is called "Playtime," but Hanna and Caleb are already done playing. Hanna's more concerned with making sure that the bed-ruffling she did with her former-turned-current boyfriend actually happened — so she pinches Caleb to "wake him up." (Umm, Han? You're supposed to pinch yourself to see if you're dreaming!) Caleb quickly kisses Hanna to confirm that he is, in fact, the real deal — and suggests that they spend the day getting busy in bed.
Is it getting hot in here, or is it just Haleb?
Unfortunately, Haleb reigniting their spark isn't the only thing that Hanna's concerned with. She's also worried about Jenna (Tammin Sursok), who finally attempted to exact revenge on the Liars for their role in the accident that blinded her. Hanna remarks that while Noel (Brandon Daugherty) is no longer a threat — considering he's now missing his, umm, head — Jenna is definitely a problem for the Liars. Fortunately, Caleb doesn't want Hanna to worry about it — not when she has ~fashion~ to think about — and declares himself on Jenna duty.
Caleb has certainly come a long way from the guy who couldn't wrap his brain around Hanna's Devil Wears Prada dreams, and it seems he's now trying to meet Hanna halfway. I say? Finally. I've missed these hot Haleb moments and I'm thrilled to have them back in the new season.
