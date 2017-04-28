Pretty Little Liars is coming to an end. What doesn't seem to be coming to an end? All of our questions. From the big ones (like, say, who's biggest baddie A.D.?) to the smaller ones (seriously, can Paige let Emily live?) there's so much the show has yet to answer. One character whose current situation has been a huge question mark is Sasha Pieterse's Alison. The former Rosewood High School queen bee is pregnant, allegedly with her psychotic husband Dr. Rollins' (Huw Collins) baby. But are things really that simple? As any fan knows, they never are on Pretty Little Liars. In fact, Shay Mitchell recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight to tell fans that we "100 percent" would learn the identity of Alison's baby daddy — which may mean that Ali isn't carrying her deceased hubby's kid after all.
Naturally, fans have so many theories. Here's everything that fans think could go down with Ali's baby.