As Ali and Emily decide to raise the child together, Emily has to say goodbye to a different path in life. Emily and Paige (Lindsey Shaw) break up, for good this time. Finally, Paige realizes that she is not what Emily needs. I think this was clear when Paige tried to drown Emily. Or the time that Paige kissed Emily right after Maya (Bianca Lawson) died. Or the time Paige went to the police to reveal Ali was alive, betraying Emily. Yet it apparently took Emily asking Paige to raise a child with her and Ali for them to finally get it. I never thought I would be sad about Paige and Emily breaking up, as my hatred for Paige is pretty strong, but this was done really well. Watching Emily mourn her freedom to choose, watching Paige mourn Emily, and watching Ali finally admit she loves Emily was worth the wait.