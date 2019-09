The girls weren't forced to touch the game board once tonight though. It is Hanna's turn to play Liar's Lament next, and she'll do anything not to play. After her last turn when she lost the game, lost her company's financial security, and almost lost Caleb (Tyler Blackburn), she's not moving her piece without a fight. She turns to the original A, the person the game was stolen from, Mona. To no one's surprise, Mona was impressed with the game, and perhaps even more so impressed with the fact she couldn't hack into it. The only way to end the game is to play the game. Hanna asks Mona to play with her. Mona declines mentioning her past and says "playing with someone's life like this is an addiction." She says the mastermind is sick. This seems like the writers are once again mixing up evil behavior and mental illness in a way that doesn't sit right with me, and the truth behind A.D.'s backstory will once again take us to Radley. (Like I said, all roads lead to Radley.)