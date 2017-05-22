If you couldn't handle the dissolution of Haleb after the five-year time jump, these Pretty Little Liars rumors may leave you distraught. Some fans are convinced that Caleb and Mona will die before the Freeform series ends its seven-season run, and the evidence is pretty compelling.
Pretty Little Liars has already offed plenty of characters in season 7. Sara (Dre Davis) finally earned her fan-created nickname "Shower Harvey" when she was murdered in the bathtub. Dr. Rollins (Huw Collins) was killed — and then buried — by the Liars themselves. And then there's Noel (Brant Daugherty), who finally lost his cool around the Liars... and accidentally lost his head in the process. However, almost everyone who has died on Pretty Little Liars has been an antagonist in someway — with the exception of Maya (Bianca Lawson) in season 2, the Liars have yet to bury a friend. Now, a new theory says that they will bury two.
Pretty Little Liars fan account @ARavenswoodRosewoodLiar posted a still from one of Freeform's promotional clips. This one appears to be for an upcoming special — the show's hour-long "post-mortem" that TVLine reported we would see immediately after the PLL finale on June 27. The still, which reads "Dead Liars Tell All" seemingly reveals which characters will perish before the finale. Daugherty's Noel seems to be in the shot, and while the other characters are a little fuzzy, fans are convinced that it's Tyler Blackburn, who plays Caleb, and Janel Parrish, who plays Mona, on the left, which means...
...Pretty Little Liars might actually kill off two of the show's best characters.
While we still have no idea what this promo really means, it's still pretty gut-wrenching to think about how Mona and Caleb might not make it to the end of the line. It's also making me wonder how these two might go — could it be in a blaze of glory, saving their beloved Hanna (Ashley Benson) from the villainous A.D.? We know that Caleb would do anything for his longtime love, and Mona, despite her flirtations with the dark side, also adores her BFF.
No matter how these two leave this world — should this promo mean what we think it means, of course — I'll definitely shed more than a few tears while watching them go.
