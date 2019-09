Pretty Little Liars has already offed plenty of characters in season 7. Sara (Dre Davis) finally earned her fan-created nickname "Shower Harvey" when she was murdered in the bathtub. Dr. Rollins (Huw Collins) was killed — and then buried — by the Liars themselves. And then there's Noel (Brant Daugherty), who finally lost his cool around the Liars... and accidentally lost his head in the process. However, almost everyone who has died on Pretty Little Liars has been an antagonist in someway — with the exception of Maya (Bianca Lawson) in season 2, the Liars have yet to bury a friend. Now, a new theory says that they will bury two.