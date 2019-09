Millions Of Planned Parenthood Patients Will Be Impacted By Trump's Budget Plan

Hidden in the appendix of President Trump's proposed budget is a clause stating that no federal funds will go to entities that perform abortions , except in cases of rape, incest, or danger to the mother's life. The Hyde Amendment already prevents government money from paying for abortion procedures. If a health clinic offers abortion services or gives any money to other organizations that perform abortions, Trump's budget plan goes much further to withhold funds that would otherwise pay for low-income men and women's birth control, STD testing, and cancer screenings.