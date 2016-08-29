When Mona was discovered as "A," she was put into Radley Sanitarium in season 2 because she was "sick." The show leads us to believe her time at Radley cured her. But we know she was still tormenting the girls after her release. The only reason she stopped was because "the game" was stolen from her, and she created an alliance with the Liars out of self-preservation. Once she joined the "good" side, the show's narrative started referring to her as a genius instead of someone who was unwell. If she truly had a diagnosed mental health problem, then she was just as sick once she joined the "right" side of this battle, and just as much of a genius when she was in Radley. If she doesn't have a diagnosis, then the show confused being a mean person with an actual medical condition.