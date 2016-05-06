Kristen Bell Opens Up About Her History Of Mental Illness



"I also struggled a lot with anxiety and depression," she said, adding that coming from a family with a history of mental illness meant she had an early education about seeking help.



She revealed that her grandmother was one of the first people to undergo electroshock therapy treatment for depression, which she says had a profound effect on her mother.



"[My mom's] a nurse, and she had the wherewithal to recognize that in herself when she was feeling it, and when I was 18 said, 'If you start to feel like you are twisting things around you, and you feel like there is no sunlight around you, and you are paralyzed with fear, this is what it is and here's how you can help yourself,'" she said.