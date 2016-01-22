Lena Dunham Gets Honest About Mental Health On Instagram



"I have dealt with extreme anxiety and panic attacks for over 10 years. For about half of that, I was not medicated, and struggled to do everyday things (sit in class, drive in a car, take the subway, go out to lunch, and more). It wasn't until I ended up in the hospital after having the worst panic attack of my life that I finally succumbed to taking medication — and it truly changed my life. The stereotype surrounding people on meds for mental disorders doesn't make sense, because actually, I felt crazier without them, not understanding why I couldn't partake in simple activities without feeling like I was going to die. So many people called out Lena for 'encouraging' drug use, but I completely understand where she's coming from: Why is being on medication for anxiety or depression different than being on a regimen for any terminal illness?" — Erin Cunningham



"I think Lena Dunham is a mental health heroine. She's an inspiration and both so loved and so divisive because she shines light on topics that have been shrouded in shame and fear in the past. The stigmas around mental health keep people from being honest with themselves and with the world — and from getting the support they need. I love that she's helping others to find a kindred soul and to heal by revealing so much about herself. #TEAMLENA" — Piera Gelardi



"I came across Lena's post last night while scrolling through my Instagram feed and I was pleasantly surprised... I was struggling with anxiety before I went to college and I truly don't think that I would have been able get on the plane to go to school had I not been lucky enough to have access to medication. I went off the medication after a few years, but I really feel like I was only able to grow into myself in those first few years of college with the support of my medication. People need to know that it's okay to seek help, that it really CAN get better, and that many people who appear to have it all together are on medication." — Cara Siskind