At first I really felt that extra 6% — 32% of my budget was going straight to short-term or long-term savings, and I had to cover NYC rent. There are still weeks when money is tighter than I would like, and I think about dipping into the wedding-guest fund. Instead I will request we go to cheaper restaurants, or I'll decide to just stay in, so I can leave that 6% untouched until I need to buy those bridesmaid shoes, or book that flight cross-country. For the last three years, I have managed to only touch that fund during wedding season. While sometimes I find myself panicking and doing mental math when I see another letterpressed invitation, I remind myself to breathe easy knowing that I’ve already planned for that wedding.



I haven’t found there to be a “normal” cost for attending other people’s nuptials. I’ve been to weddings that were planned and communicated early enough that I could find cheap airfare and wear an outfit I already owned and spend less than $400 on the whole affair. I’ve also attended weddings that required multiple events and flights and gifts, and my out-of-pocket cost was closer to $1,000. I’ve yet to attend a wedding in NYC, where I live, so the cost of airfare always has to be budgeted. The cheapest one set me back $257.23, while the most expensive wedding cost $1,518.50 (but I will admit my mother paid me back for a couple of the expenses — about $300 — since it was a close family friend).



My friends and family have made fun of me, saying things like “You know, normally wedding funds are meant for your wedding, right?” But I laugh it off. I check "yes" on that pre-stamped RSVP card and know that the next time I’m barefoot on the dance floor, laughing with my best friends and sipping on champagne, I will be guilt-free — at least financially.