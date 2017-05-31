A.D. made the game look more like a farce than ever. Hanna's (Ashley Benson) task is to drop something off in a locker. Nothing really that dangerous...backed up by the fact nothing happened as a result of her turn. While Hanna dropped the tape off in the locker at Rosewood High, Emily and Ali hid so they could see who came to pick it up. At the same time Mona (Janel Parrish) hid in the school to do the same thing. Now that she knows about the game, she wants to play, but Hanna refuses to tell the rest of the girls she told Mona A.D. is back. When Mona arrived she made a bit too much noise (also suspicious, this girl literally used to be A) and Emily and Ali ran after her. Ali was pushed to the floor, so they gave up finding A.D. Mona stuck around. She left Hanna a voicemail later saying she was still at the school waiting. As far as we know Hanna never acknowledged her because she spent the rest of the episode focusing on Lucas.