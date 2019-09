Is Kylie Jenner’s Tiny Tattoo A Tribute To Tyga?

Jenner, the social media queen of the famous family, has yet to address the new tattoo on her Twitter, Snapchat or Instagram. It's unclear what the meaning behind the "T" is, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating. Many believe the tattoo is a tribute to Tyga, whom she has been dating for nearly two years. Tyga inked his love for Jenner on his body in 2015. The tattoo came up during an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." He joined Jenner and her family on vacation, during which they spotted her name on his forearm. At the time, oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian joked that "as long as Kylie doesn't get 'Tyga,' we're good." Here's hoping her tiny "T" doesn't rock the boat too much!