Why This $30 Sports Bra Is Proof Of Kylie Jenner's Influence

The Kardashian-Jenners have all been known to catalyze sales, whether or not they're hyping their own brands. But in case you had any doubts about Kylie Jenner's influence, well, this should serve as proof of it: Last week, the 19-year-old wore a pink sports bra from H&M on Snapchat — and today, the retailer's online inventory of that specific style has been totally wiped out, as Teen Vogue notes.
Anyone who's tried to get their hands on a Kylie Lip Kit on restock day knows the teen certainly has the power to move product (and sell out stock). Clearly, not even the fact that Jenner only wore the H&M bra once on Snapchat — where videos and images disappear after 24 hours — could dissuade eager shoppers from tracking down the exact item. This is the most viewed person on Snapchat we're talking about, after all.
Anyone who's tried to get their hands on a Kylie Lip Kit on restock day knows the teen certainly has the power to move product (and sell out stock). Clearly, not even the fact that Jenner only wore the H&M bra once on Snapchat — where videos and images disappear after 24 hours — could dissuade eager shoppers from tracking down the exact item. This is the most viewed person on Snapchat we're talking about, after all.
Jenner's pink number is part of the brand's Olympics-timed For Every Victory collection, of which Caitlyn Jenner happens to be the face. The $30 price tag is certainly much more accessible than many of Kylie's other wares. (Unfortunately, we're not all sipping on Balmainade.) Her sister Kourtney Kardashian was also recently spotted in the same line of H&M workout gear. Alas, Kourtney's all-black ensemble is also out of stock.
H&M reps couldn't confirm whether the style Jenner wore would be restocked. But you could scour your local brick-and-mortar outpost of the retailer, and/or keep checking the site for returned merch from a Kylie fan for whom the baby-pink bra ultimately wasn't the right fit.
It's nice to know that even the Kardashian-Jenners enjoy a good bargain. But as soon as the rest of the world catches wind of the deal — good luck trying to score your own.
H&M reps couldn't confirm whether the style Jenner wore would be restocked. But you could scour your local brick-and-mortar outpost of the retailer, and/or keep checking the site for returned merch from a Kylie fan for whom the baby-pink bra ultimately wasn't the right fit.
It's nice to know that even the Kardashian-Jenners enjoy a good bargain. But as soon as the rest of the world catches wind of the deal — good luck trying to score your own.
Advertisement