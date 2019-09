Why This $30 Sports Bra Is Proof Of Kylie Jenner's Influence

The Kardashian-Jenners have all been known to catalyze sales, whether or not they're hyping their own brands. But in case you had any doubts about Kylie Jenner's influence, well, this should serve as proof of it: Last week, the 19-year-old wore a pink sports bra from H&M on Snapchat — and today, the retailer's online inventory of that specific style has been totally wiped out, as Teen Vogue notes.Anyone who's tried to get their hands on a Kylie Lip Kit on restock day knows the teen certainly has the power to move product (and sell out stock). Clearly, not even the fact that Jenner only wore the H&M bra once on Snapchat — where videos and images disappear after 24 hours — could dissuade eager shoppers from tracking down the exact item. This is the most viewed person on Snapchat we're talking about, after all.