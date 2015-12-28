Why Kylie Jenner's All-Red Tattoo Isn't What You'd Expect

Never one to stray from the spotlight, Kylie Jenner shared a revealing picture debuting her new, bold tattoo.
Last night, King Kylie visited the celebrity tattoo hot spot Bang Bang NYC for the second time this year, and added new ink to her current collection.
Her first visit was well-documented since, in addition to getting her tattoo, Kylie gave the tattoo artist and shop owner Keith "Bang Bang" McCurdy personalized ink of his own: an outline of a crown over the letter K. All in red ink. I don't know if the red ink was Bang Bang or Kylie's idea, but she continues the trend with her newest addition. "All red," she captioned the photo.
Advertisement
So...what does it mean?
Well, in a dictionary (I know, #tbt) right after a word, is the phonetic breakdown of how to say it. Kylie's tattoo is the pronunciation of the word "sanity," which I am sure she strives for in life. Her famous family is constantly making headlines, attracting paparazzi, and dealing with judgment. And recently, it has been Kylie who's been the victim of an extra dose of criticism. A little daily hip-hugging reminder to have sanity is good for the youngest Jenner sister.
Already, fans and critics have been commenting on the Instagram post, accusing the artist of using the wrong spelling on the tattoo — but this is untrue. You can verify that right here. Thanks, Merriam-Webster! I have a feeling we will be seeing a lot more of these crimson creations around town now.
Advertisement