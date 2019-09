Why Kylie Jenner's All-Red Tattoo Isn't What You'd Expect

Well, in a dictionary (I know, #tbt) right after a word, is the phonetic breakdown of how to say it. Kylie's tattoo is the pronunciation of the word "sanity," which I am sure she strives for in life. Her famous family is constantly making headlines, attracting paparazzi , and dealing with judgment . And recently, it has been Kylie who's been the victim of an extra dose of criticism. A little daily hip-hugging reminder to have sanity is good for the youngest Jenner sister.