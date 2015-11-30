In case you haven't yet caught up with last night's Kardashians episode, Kim found out that she does not have gestational diabetes — and also recommitted to healthy eating habits after splurging on beignets in New Orleans and cheesecake and churros in Paris.
In real life, Kim tweeted along with the show, responding to commenters on Twitter and elaborating her thoughts on certain scenes. "I miss New Orleans. I am def coming back," she wrote at one point. "I will make it a bounce back goal. When I reach my goal. I will be back and eat some beignets!!!"
Sounds like an excellent plan to us. But of course, haters couldn't stop themselves from calling Kim out for indulging a little. "Al [sic] u think about is food fat bitch," one user commented. But the reality star didn't let it get her down — she actually shared this hurtful post with one simple word of response: "Yup!"
To which we say: Way to own it, lady, and please enjoy your bounce-back beignets. It's good to see Kim being totally open about having food on the brain — no apologies or caveats necessary. We can get down with the idea of rewarding yourself with treats and taking advantage of delicious local culinary culture. Or, as Kim later posted, "no shame in my game!!!!"
no shame in my game!!!! https://t.co/oPRLt8OgMo— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 30, 2015
